Police search for 2 men who assaulted homeowner in Wayland, demanded money

A homeowner in Wayland, Massachusetts is recovering after he says he was attacked outside his back door by two masked men. It happened on Joyce Road at about 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

The homeowner says he heard something in his backyard and that's when he encountered the armed duo, apparently trying to break-in. The homeowner said they demanded all his money and assaulted him, hitting him in the face with a handgun. The suspects fled through the front door.

The homeowner suffered facial wounds. It's an assault that has neighbors in Wayland shocked and terrified.

"The whole neighborhood kind of went red and blue with all the flashing lights, and it's usually a very quiet neighborhood, so to have all that chaos kind of happening next door was kind of unsettling," said Andrea Blesso.

Blesso who lives a couple doors down from the victim, was home at the time of the incident and heard screaming from the assault. "Yeah, we came out to see, and there were three fire trucks and six or seven police cruisers," Blesso said.

Suspects demanded money

Police in Wayland say they are investigating the assault. That family tells WBZ that two men broke into their home, demanding all their money before eventually assaulting the homeowner. A pool of blood was left on their front porch. Authorities are still looking for the men responsible.

"They did a very thorough job, they had search dogs, they had drones, they went all through the yards and the woods," Blesso said.

Neighbors WBZ spoke to are still shaken up by the break-in, hopeful that police can find those responsible.

"It really is a very quiet neighborhood so we're all just really shaken up that something like this could happen on our really peaceful, friendly street," Blesso said.