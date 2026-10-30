Early voting wraps up in Massachusetts as voters hit the polls

Friday was the last day to vote early for the midterm elections in Massachusetts. Voters in Watertown headed to the polls to mark their ballots.

One of those voters was Meghan Broadstone, who told WBZ-TV she hasn't missed a vote since she was 18 years old. She usually doesn't vote early, but this year she had other plans for Election Day.

"I'm going up to New Hampshire to help get the vote out, so I wanted to vote early," she said.

Many others in the city had the same plan. Watertown City Clerk Noelle Gilligan said she's received more than 1,700 early ballots.

"It's actually surprisingly busier this last day than we've had in the last few years," Gilligan said. "Our last day is typically not as steady. We had people waiting at 8:15 a.m. and we open at 8:30."

Gilligan said voters are taking advantage of all the options.

Kelly Marquis was able to fill out her ballot at home and drop it off in the city's drop box.

"We have small kids, so it's really hard to get childcare and get everything done," Marquis said. "It's just nice to read through all the questions and go through the candidates on our own time, and then just drop them off."

Some voters decided to take that extra time to go over each one of the nine binding statewide ballot questions. Voter John Demick even made a study guide.

"My wife and I put together a cheat sheet for all the questions because there's so many," Demick said. "So we discussed how we feel about each question and then wrote it down."

Voters who still want to mark their ballots in the midterms can do so on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. across Massachusetts.