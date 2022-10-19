Watch CBS News
Solar glare likely factor in Watertown school bus crash that injured 6 students

WATERTOWN – Six students and one adult were hurt Wednesday morning during a crash involving a car and school bus in Watertown.

It happened on Belmont Street while the bus was on its Lowell West School.

There were 44 elementary school children from Watertown Public Schools on the bus.

A car and school bus were involved a bus crash, injuring several children. Watertown Police

Six of the students were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The rest were picked up by parents or guardians.

The driver of the car involved in the crash was also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Watertown police said solar glare appeared to have been a factor in the crash.

