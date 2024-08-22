After responding to call, Watertown police officers buy refrigerator for family in need

WATERTOWN - When a Watertown police officer learned about a family that had fallen on hard times, he knew one thing could make a big difference in their lives. He got his fellow brothers and sisters in blue to pitch in.

"As part of the job, you kind of come across people who could be having the worst day of their lives. Sometimes you're there and you can really, really help those people," said Officer Frank Forde.

Responding to a call this week, Officer Forde found such a family, down on their luck.

"The family was in a difficult time. The father had a medical condition and they had financial constraints. The old fridge had broken, and it'd had been two months since they had a fridge," he explained.

Watertown Police Officer Frank Forde CBS Boston

Police left the home that night, but those neighbors didn't leave Forde's mind. He's a dad himself.

"They have a young daughter in the house, they really needed help. When I got back to the station, I knew I had to do something more for the family," Forde said.

Officers raise nearly $1000 for new refrigerator

Thanks to the generosity of the men and women of the Watertown Police Department, within 24 hours Officer Forde had raised nearly $1000. Enough for a brand-new fridge, to be delivered this week, and gift cards to fill it with food.

"It was an emotional conversation. You really feel for the family. They were emotional, they were kind of taken back by the whole thing. They gave us a hug at the end. They were real happy," he said.

This desire to make a difference comes from Forde's inspiration: his grandfather and uncle who wore the uniform and went out each day to help. Forde's passion project is his St. Patrick's Day breakfast for the New England Center and Home for Veterans.

"Me and my fellow officers we make the breakfast food, and we bring it down and we serve 150-200 people. In the last five years we've raised over $20,000 for the center," Forde said.

Significant impact, that all started with a good idea... and a giving spirit.

"Sometimes you just need a spearhead, and then everyone gets behind the idea and really helps out," he said humbly.