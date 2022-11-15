Former Watertown police detective hopes discrimination lawsuit sparks change across state

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TV

WATERTOWN - Kathleen Donohue spent two decades working as a detective at the Watertown Police Department. She was the fourth female officer to join the force in 1998 and became the first female detective in 2002.

After listening to sexist and derogatory comments at work for years, Donohue said she had no choice but to leave.

"There was a time I was threatened to be spanked by a supervisor," said Donohue.

"There was a time I was at Waltham District Court and the supervisor was talking about women's breasts and the differences between what women looked like," she said. "It continued through my whole career."

In October of 2016 Donohue took a leave of absence for her mental health. "I had no other choice," said Donohue.

The final straw for the former detective was when her fellow officers started false rumors about her. It was weeks after the Boston Marathon Bombings when she was dealing with post-traumatic stress. Donohue was one of the officers who discovered Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in a boat in Watertown.

"One of the rumors was that I was suicidal and that I was having sex with the chief at the time," Donohue said.

Donohue, hurt by the lies, went to the chief and she says nothing was done besides implementing a one-hour training course.

She says she was then a victim of retaliation. In 2019 Donohue filed a gender discrimination suit. Three years later, a jury awarded her more than $3 million in backpay and $1 million in punitive damages.

Donohue's attorney, Ellen Zucker, said several female police officers were present for the trial.

"The cost of losing women officers like Kathy Donohue because you can't get it right, you can't get out of your way, it's high," said Zucker.

Zucker and Donohue hope the verdict sparks change in police departments across the state.

"The work environment needs to change they need to know the guys they work with have their back and I didn't have that," said Donohue.

Doug Louison, a lawyer for the town, said they are disappointed with the verdict. In a statement to WBZ, Louison said, "We don't feel this reflects the professionalism and respect for female officers in the Department today."

As for what's next, Donohue says she looks forward to healing and moving on with her life. She hopes to support victims of domestic abuse and assault in her next chapter.