Some Armenian-Americans in Massachusetts critical of peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan

By AARON PARSEGHIAN

On Friday, President Donald Trump announced a new peace and economic deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan, an initial step to stop recent conflicts between the two countries. But some Armenian-Americans in Massachusetts said they aren't happy with the deal.

From the murals to the markets, Armenian culture is on full display in Watertown, the third largest Armenian community in the country. It's where many residents are descended from genocide survivors who made Massachusetts their home.

"It was rough but they made it," said Nuran Chavusian, the owner of Sevan Bakery. "Armenians are very strong, determined people."

Armenian leaders disagree with peace deal

Ongoing violence has marred Armenia and Azerbaijan since the late 80s, escalating in 2023 when tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians were forced to flee out of a disputed region, taken over after an offensive by the Azerbaijani military. The president called the signing a historic day for the countries and the world.

Some Armenian-American leaders in Massachusetts worry the peace deal puts at risk the very history and culture they've been working decades to preserve.

"It is very important to have peace with your neighbors, however, Armenia is surrounded on both sides by neighbors who have participated in ethnic cleansing," said Dr. Ara Nazarian, of the Armenian National Committee of Eastern Massachusetts. "The fundamental worry is that you cannot have peace between two parties when one has their foot on your neck."

"I believe in my people"

Nazarian believes the deal encroaches on Armenian sovereignty and what many across the Boston area rallied against years ago.

"Folks should know that this is not right," said Nazarian. "This is not the kind of peace that is going to support Armenians' future growth, democracy and independence."

While it may bring temporary peace, Nazarian said he worried the future for Armenians abroad remains uncertain.

"I believe in my people, I believe in our struggle and I believe that better days are ahead," said Nazarian.