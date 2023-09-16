First responders rescue man treading water off Crane Beach in Ipswich

IPSWICH - First responders in Ipswich rescued a man off Crane Beach on Friday evening.

Ipswich Police and Fire departments were called to the area at 6 p.m. to help a man who fell off a jet ski about 100-200 feet from the beach. He said he was treading water and needed assistance.

With Hurricane Lee off the New England cost, waters are choppy and waves are dangerous. Ipswich Police and Fire departments are warning that the waters are dangerous for swimmers and boaters and rescues are more "complicated" with the approaching storm.

"There were dangerous conditions on the water between the wave heights and wind," Fire Chief Paul Parisi said. "I'm grateful to the firefighters and police officers who put themselves in harm's way to make this rescue happen."

The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.