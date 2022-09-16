Watch CBS News
Water main break shuts down several streets near Chinatown, Tufts Medical Center

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A water main break near Chinatown and Tufts Medical Center has shut down several streets in Boston.

According to the Water and Sewer Commission, a 12-inch pipe near the intersection of Washington and Kneeland streets broke. It happened shortly before 6 a.m. Friday. Lagrange Street was also flooded.

Boston Police said several streets in the neighborhood are closed and there are traffic delays in the area.   

