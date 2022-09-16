Water main break shuts down several streets near Chinatown, Tufts Medical Center

BOSTON - A water main break near Chinatown and Tufts Medical Center has shut down several streets in Boston.

Major Watermain Break in Boston’s Chinatown neighborhood near Washington St Kneeland St Harrison Ave AVOID AREA multiple street closures. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/mALuafoBrW — Chris Gobeille (@WBZPhotog) September 16, 2022

According to the Water and Sewer Commission, a 12-inch pipe near the intersection of Washington and Kneeland streets broke. It happened shortly before 6 a.m. Friday. Lagrange Street was also flooded.

Boston Police said several streets in the neighborhood are closed and there are traffic delays in the area.