Water main break shuts down several streets near Chinatown, Tufts Medical Center
BOSTON - A water main break near Chinatown and Tufts Medical Center has shut down several streets in Boston.
According to the Water and Sewer Commission, a 12-inch pipe near the intersection of Washington and Kneeland streets broke. It happened shortly before 6 a.m. Friday. Lagrange Street was also flooded.
Boston Police said several streets in the neighborhood are closed and there are traffic delays in the area.
