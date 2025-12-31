Watch Live: Patriots coach Mike Vrabel speaks after Stefon Diggs, Christian Barmore charges revealed

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel will speak to reporters Wednesday afternoon for the first time since court documents revealed that star players Stefon Diggs and Christian Barmore are facing criminal charges in separate cases in Massachusetts.

Vrabel is speaking ahead of the team's regular season finale, which is scheduled for Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

Stefon Diggs and Christian Barmore charges

Court documents released Tuesday in Dedham showed that Diggs was charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery stemming from an incident on December 2. Diggs is accused of attacking his personal chef in his Dedham home during a dispute over money she said he owed her.

Documents released Wednesday at Attleboro District Court revealed that Barmore, a star defensive tackle, is facing a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault related to an incident in Mansfield, Massachusetts on August 8. Details about the allegations against Barmore are not yet known.

Barmore has not yet responded publicly to the allegations. The team has not commented.

Diggs has denied the accusations against him. His attorney David Meier, who also represents Barmore, released a statement Tuesday, saying Diggs "categorically denies these allegations."

"They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated -- because they did not occur," Meier said. "The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee's satisfaction."

In a statement of their own, the Patriots said Tuesday they stand behind Diggs.

Diggs is scheduled to be arraigned on January 23. That would be two days before the AFC Championship Game if the Patriots were to advance that far in the postseason. Barmore is scheduled to be arraigned on February 3.

The Patriots finish the regular season on Sunday at Gillette Stadium against the Dolphins with a 4:25 p.m. kickoff. The team enters the game with a record of 13-3, currently the second seed in the AFC playoff hunt. It's not yet known if Barmore and Diggs will be available for the game.