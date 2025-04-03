Karen Read jury nearly half complete as selection continues for third day

Nearly half the jury has been seated so far in the high-profile Karen Read murder trial as the selection process continues on Thursday for a third day in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts.

Cameras are allowed at the beginning of jury selection each day, but are then required to be shut off through the end of the day.

Prosecutors accuse Read of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV following a night of heavy drinking in 2022 and leaving him to die in the snow. Read accuses law enforcement and several other people of trying to frame her. Her defense team says O'Keefe was actually killed during a fight inside the Canton home where his body was found in the yard.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

Karen Read jury selection

Hundreds of potential jurors have been called to Norfolk Superior Court over the opening days of jury selection, which started on Tuesday. The goal is to seat a jury of 16 people for the trial.

There is a smaller pool Thursday than the first two days. There are 40 new people in the courtroom, plus 33 who started the process on Wednesday and were called back.

Potential jurors are first questioned as a group, the fill out paperwork and are questioned individually by Judge Beverly Cannone and attorneys. They are either added to the jury, or sent home.

It's been evident that it will be challenging for Judge Cannone to find an unbiased jury with such a highly publicized case.

Of the 178 prospective jurors questioned over the first two days, 155 had seen, heard of or discussed the case. Additionally, 78 said they have already formed an opinion and 30 told the judge they have already formed a bias toward one side or the other.

The results were similar on the third day. Of the 40 new prospective jurors, 37 had heard of the case, 21 have formed an opinion and four said they have formed a bias.

How to watch Karen Read trial

