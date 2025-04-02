Watch Live: Karen Read jury selection continues for second day in Massachusetts courtroom

Jury selection continues on Wednesday in Karen Read's high-profile Massachusetts trial, a day after the process got underway with the first two jurors seated.

Read is facing charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. She has pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution argues that Read hit and killed her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV and left him to die in the snow outside of a Canton home in 2022. Read says several people, including law enforcement, are attempting to frame her.

Read's first trial in 2024 ended with a mistrial due to a hung jury.

The first day of jury selection showed the challenges the court will face in seating a jury. In group questioning, of the 91 people asked, 78 had seen, heard of, or talked about Read's case. Additionally, 40 people said they had already formed an opinion and 16 said they had already developed a bias.

The first round of prospective jurors filled out their paperwork, then were questioned individually by Judge Beverly Cannone and lawyers. Eventually, one man and one woman were added to the jury on day one.

WBZ-TV legal analyst Katherine Loftus said that with so many people aware of the case, the key will be finding people who can still make a fair decision.

"The likelihood of finding a large swath of people in Norfolk County that have not heard of the Karen Read case is just unrealistic," Loftus said. "So really, they have to go to the next inquiry, which is, despite having heard of it, can you still sit on this jury?"

