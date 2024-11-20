Watch Live: Boston Bruins' GM Don Sweeney on firing head coach Jim Montgomery

BOSTON – Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney will hold a news conference on Wednesday, a day after the team announced the firing of head coach Jim Montgomery.

Joe Sacco, a Medford, Massachusetts native, was named interim head coach following Montgomery's firing. Sacco is expected to be with Sweeney at Wednesday's press conference.

Bruins fire Jim Montgomery

Montgomery was fired after the Bruins got off to a sluggish start to the season, opening the year with an 8-9-3 record.

In the final year of a three-year contract, Montgomery was fired with a regular season record of 120-41-23 during his tenure in Boston. The Bruins went 9-11 during the playoffs under Montgomery.

Following a historic 2022-23 season that saw Boston set the NHL record for most wins and most points in a season, Montgomery won the Jack Adams Award for best coach in the league.

Bruins sluggish start

Montgomery's firing came a day after the Bruins were thoroughly outplayed on their home ice during a 5-1 loss to the Blue Jackets. Columbus is tied for the third-fewest points in the NHL.

So far this season, Boston has lost six games by three or more goals.

The Bruins are off again on Wednesday before returning to the ice Thursday at TD Garden against Utah.