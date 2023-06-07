Check out Christian Gonzalez's one-handed catch at Patriots OTA session
BOSTON -- Christian Gonzalez turned some heads on the practice field in Foxboro on Tuesday, when media members got their first look at the rookie cornerback.
And though much of what the Patriots do on that practice field remains under cloak and dagger, the team couldn't help but share one clip of Gonzalez showing off his impressive athleticism.
The clip, seen below, shows Gonzalez reaching to the sky and pulling down a one-handed catch that would surely impress even Odell Beckham Jr.:
CLNS posted an alternate angle of that same catch:
That's obviously just one snippet of a day's worth of work, but it figures to get some football fans in New England excited about the team's top pick from this year's draft.
