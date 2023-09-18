WATCH: Bill Belichick emphatically spikes challenge flag right in front of an official

Jabrill Peppers talks about how important it is for Patriots to beat the Dolphins on Sunday

FOXBORO -- It's no secret that Bill Belichick can really give it to officials during a game. And when the Patriots head coach disagrees with calls on the field, he'll treat the football world to some incredible throws of the challenge flag.

We got another one of those amazing challenge flag tosses during Sunday night's Patriots-Dolphins clash at Gillette Stadium.

Late in the third quarter with the Patriots trailing 17-3 but marching into Miami territory, running back Rhamondre Stevenson ran it up the middle on a third-and-2. He was hit at the line, but seemingly got across to move the chains for New England.

Officials thought otherwise, as Stevenson was ruled just short of a first down after a measurement on the field. Belichick was not very happy with the spot that his team received by the officials.

So when the chain team finally got off the field, Belichick emphatically threw the challenge flag right in front of the official.

Put that throw in the Hall of Fame by Monday morning.

Belichick's challenge was unsuccessful, so the Patriots faced a fourth-and-inches. Quarterback Mac Jones called his own number, and picked up the first down.

It didn't matter much to the New England offense though, as Jones was picked off by Xavien Howard on the very next play. In a game that hasn't had many highlights by the Patriots, Belichick's toss of the challenge flag will be up near the top of the best from the week.