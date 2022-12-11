Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

By JANIE McCAULEY AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year's NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games.

Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range.

Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assists and six rebounds playing 37 minutes.

Jaylen Brown had 31 points and nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum scored 18 points and Malcolm Brogdon added 16 off the bench for Boston, which had won eight of nine and three straight.

Brown scored five straight midway through the fourth with his 3-pointer at the 6:37 mark pulling the Celtics to 105-97. Grant Williams was ejected with 1:52 left.

Poole found Draymond Green for a transition dunk the next time down for the Warriors.

Kevon Looney grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds as Golden State held a 53-39 advantage on the boards.

Jayson Tatum missed two free throws with 5:02 remaining then was called for goal-tending moments later on the other end and Curry connected from the top of the arc the next time down to make it 114-99.

RUSSELL'S JERSEY RETIRED

The Warriors retired the No. 6 jersey of late Hall of Famer Bill Russell during a pregame ceremony before facing his former Celtics team. Russell wore the number in all 13 of his seasons with Boston from 1956-69.

Russell, who starred at the University of San Francisco, died July 31 at age 88.

"His number is being retired around the NBA but I think the significance here is that Bill is from Oakland, played high school ball here, played at USF, made such a huge impact on the Bay Area that it feels more special here than it would in any other city other than Boston," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "... Just very proud of the legacy that Bill Russell left here in the Bay and across the NBA."

TIP-INS

Celtics: F-C Al Horford is in the NBA's health and safety protocols and interim coach Joe Mazzulla had no updates on Horford or C Robert Williams III (left knee surgery) other than to note Williams has had "no setbacks." ... Boston fell to 10-4 on the road after a 125-98 whipping of the Suns on Wednesday for the third time Phoenix has been held below 100 points. ... The Celtics lost for the first time vs. the Western Conference after a 7-0 start — and are 3-1 on the road against the West. Boston had won eight of the previous 12 on the Warriors' home floor.

Warriors: Poole reached 3,000 career points. ... Wiggins missed his third straight game with tightness in his right thigh muscle. ... The Warriors were just 8 of 23 from 3-point range in the first half and 13 for 39 overall. ... Golden State committed three turnovers late in the second that helped Boston to a 7-0 spurt over the final 1:22 of the half that got the Celtics within 68-63 at the break.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Visit the Clippers on Monday night to continue their second-longest road trip of the season that ends the next night against the Lakers.

Warriors: At Milwaukee on Tuesday night having lost the last two on the Bucks' home court.