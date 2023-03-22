Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver hurt, car engulfed in flames after rollover crash in Wareham

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WAREHAM – One person was hurt Tuesday night during a crash in Wareham that left a car completely engulfed in flames.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. on Route 25.

On Tuesday, March 21st around 7:45 P.M., the Wareham Fire Department responded out to Route 25 for a report of a motor...

Posted by Wareham Fire Department on Wednesday, March 22, 2023

One of the cars rolled over onto the median and was quickly consumed by flames.

Both drivers were evaluated for injuries at the scene of the crash. One person was taken to an area hospital, though their condition was not released.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 8:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.