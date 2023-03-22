Driver hurt, car engulfed in flames after rollover crash in Wareham
WAREHAM – One person was hurt Tuesday night during a crash in Wareham that left a car completely engulfed in flames.
It happened around 7:45 p.m. on Route 25.
One of the cars rolled over onto the median and was quickly consumed by flames.
Both drivers were evaluated for injuries at the scene of the crash. One person was taken to an area hospital, though their condition was not released.
