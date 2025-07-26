Man charged with 4th OUI after hitting, killing motorcyclist in Wareham, police say

A man is facing his fourth operating under the influence charge after he allegedly hit and killed a motorcycle driver in Wareham on Friday night.

Wareham Police say that they received multiple 911 calls about a crash on Cranberry Highway just after 5 p.m.

The motorcycle operator was found on the ground with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to a nearby Wareham hospital before he was transferred to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford, where he later died. The victim was later identified by police as 25-year-old Jordan Hansen.

The driver of the car was found around a quarter of a mile down the road in his vehicle, according to a press release.

Wareham Police, along with Massachusetts State Police detectives, identified the driver of the car as 67-year-old Raymond Cardoza of West Wareham. He was arrested and is now facing his fourth OUI charge, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

He is also charged with manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury or death, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. He is being held on a $100,000 cash bail and is set to be arraigned in Wareham District Court. The date of his arraignment is not known.

The crash is still under investigation.

Wareham is around 54 miles from Boston. The town is known for its cranberry bogs and is frequently referred to as the "Gateway to Cape Cod," according to the Plymouth tourism website.