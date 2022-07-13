Watch CBS News
Wareham man accused of driving drunk and the wrong way on I-89 in Sutton, NH

SUTTON, N.H. –  A Wareham man is facing drunk driving charges after New Hampshire State Police say he nearly crashed into a cruiser head-on.

Troopers say just before midnight Tuesday, 38-year-old Matthew Hart was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-89 in Sutton. 

State police say he swerved to avoid the cruiser, then stopped in the middle of the highway where troopers arrested him. 

Another passenger was in the vehicle with Hart, and was placed into protective custody due to her impairment level.

First published on July 13, 2022

