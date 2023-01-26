Waltham taco spot makes Yelp list of America's Top 100 restaurants

WALTHAM - Yelp is out with its list of the Top 100 restaurants for 2023 - and only one Massachusetts eatery made the cut this year.

Taqueria El Amigo in Waltham is No. 84 on the ranking. It also appeared on last year's Yelp list of the best taco spots in the country.

Yelp says the unassuming storefront on Willow Street is easy to miss, but the reviews of the "super authentic" and affordable dishes are top-notch. Customers rave about the tortas, spicy al pastor tacos and the beef cheek.

Carne asada taco at Taqueria El Amigo in Waltham. Essdras M Suarez/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

"Being from California, these are the first tacos I've had here that truly compare," Alexandra L. writes.

"This place is a gem!" Rachel F. says.

Other New England entries on the list include the 100% vegan restaurant Root in Newport, Rhode Island; Silver Fork in Manchester, Vermont; Sandra's Next Generation in New Haven, Connecticut and YiaYia's Greek Kitchen in Torrington, Connecticut.

