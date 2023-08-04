Waltham Riverwalk attack suspect sketch, description released by police

WALTHAM - Police have released a sketch and a more detailed description of the man wanted for attacking a woman on the Waltham Riverwalk last Sunday.

Investigators say he approached a woman from behind around 8:45 p.m. on July 30 along a footbridge near Newton and Farwell streets, then grabbed her and tried to put his hand over her mouth. She screamed and broke free and the man ran away.

Waltham and Massachusetts State Police released a sketch and new information about the man they're looking for Friday.

A sketch of the man accused of grabbing a woman on the Riverwalk on July 30, 2023. Massachusetts State Police

"The assailant is believed to be a Hispanic male, approximately in his late 20s or his 30s, and approximately 5'7". He was wearing a baseball cap at the time of the assault," police said in a joint statement.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to call police immediately.