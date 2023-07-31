Woman assaulted on Riverwalk in Waltham; Police searching for attacker

WALTHAM - A woman in her 20s was attacked while on the Riverwalk in Waltham Sunday evening, police said.

The assault happened at about 8 p.m. as she was walking on the footbridge over the Charles River near the Shaw's supermarket, between Newton and Farewell streets.

"She heard footsteps come up behind her and then she was grabbed from behind by someone who tried to put his hand over her mouth," Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

The woman screamed and was able to get away. Police said she was able to get a look at the attacker as he ran away, and described him as a man in his 30s or 40s with tan skin, average height and an athletic build. She said he was wearing a baseball cap at the time.

State and local police searched the area but were not able to find him.

"We urge the public to be aware of their surroundings and the presence of other people around them when walking in any public space. People should carry a cell phone, don't wear headphones, and may also consider carrying pepper spray," State Police said. "If you are assaulted, if at all possible scream, make noise, and fight back."