Waltham hit by power surge that may have caused house fires

WALTHAM - A power surge in Waltham may have caused at least two fires and knocked out electricity to thousands Monday morning.

"Eversource has experienced a power surge in the city. This has impacted various areas of the city," the fire department said. "Street lights and Traffic signals have been [a]ffected and may be out for some time. Use caution while traveling throughout the city."

Residents say there was a similar incident in October when they suddenly lost power - now they're concerned about a possible pattern. Representatives from Eversource and the Waltham Fire Department went door-to-door telling some people to turn their breakers off as a safety precaution.

Neighbors said they woke up to a bang, and two houses in flames on School Avenue. Then the power went out.

"It went fast and the flames were billowing out the front door," one person who saw the fire said.

Another said a neighbor knocked on doors to make sure everyone got out safely.

The fire chief says there dozens of calls about blown power strips. Anyone who has a damaged power strip should throw it out and replace it.

Waltham Mayor Jeannette McCarthy says the fact that this is happening again is "troubling."

"We've got to get the bottom of it because we can't keep having all these power surges because it affects a lot of people, blows out a lot of traffic lights, blows out everything," she said.

There were originally about 6,000 customers. impacted but it was down to 450 as of noon on Monday. Power was then shut off to the Grove Street area as crews investigated the problem.

"We're working closely with our municipal partners in Waltham investigating the exact cause of this morning's outage and power surge," Eversource said. "The area is safe, and our team is going door-to-door to inspect our customers' electric equipment."