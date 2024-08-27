Waltham opens a new state-of-the-art high school. Here's a look inside.

WALTHAM – It's not only the start of a new school year, but the start of a new era in Waltham, Massachusetts as the city opens a new high school.

"They're just really epic facilities that are going to benefit our students for generations to come," Waltham Superintendent of Schools Marisa Mendonsa said.

New Waltham High School

The new and improved Waltham High School is five years in the making thanks to a nearly $400 million loan, the largest in Massachusetts history for a public school.

It has a new cosmetology lab, where in just a few weeks members of the public can actually come for a haircut.

"Every kid doesn't go to college. I think we are in a world and a state that's accepting the fact that our kids do a lot of other jobs," principal Darrell Braggs said while giving WBZ-TV a tour Tuesday.

Combining academics and vocational learning

The facility aims to combine vocational and academic learning opportunities. It will offer 18 career technical programs, including nursing, culinary, auto tech and HVAC. Students won't have to leave the school to get on-the-job training.

"The demand for HVAC technicians right now is more sought after then ever," HVAC teacher Dennis Breen said. "If they choose not to go to college, if they choose to go to college, this can help them either way."

If you go up to the fourth floor of the high school, you'll find an area called the "Waltham room" that is all windows and gives a view of the city.

The 42-acre site also features a new gym, auditorium, classrooms, and collaborative spaces for students.