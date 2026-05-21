Off-duty Massachusetts firefighter injured by falling tree praised for warning DPW workers

A Waltham, Massachusetts firefighter is recovering at home after suffering injuries from a falling tree. Selvin Sandoval, 39, is also being praised as a hero for waving a DPW truck away from the falling tree before branches fell on him.

"It could have been a lot worse. Just glad that I was in the right place, right time," Sandoval told WBZ-TV.

Sandoval was off-duty and taking his dog, Walter, for a walk right outside his Framingham home when he said he heard the cracking of the tree.

A tree fell onto a DPW truck on Eaton Street in Framingham CBS Boston



"I got away from it but then I saw the two DPW trucks," Sandoval said. "I run into the street to wave him down."

The DPW truck came to a stop but the tree came crashing down on top of Sandoval. He told WBZ-TV that he lost consciousness.

"I don't know how long. And, when I came to, I got myself out of the tree, but I couldn't see. I wasn't sure if it was dirt or what. But it was I think blood," he said.

Sandoval was transported to Brigham and Women's Hospital where he received staples in his head and was treated for a concussion. Now, he is at home recovering and grateful that his dog was unharmed and that his two daughters were not outside.

Melissa and Selvin Sandoval CBS Boston

His wife, Melissa, says her husband instinctually went towards danger.

"The DPW guys were so nice... and so thankful. I think they would have been seriously hurt. And he took the brunt of it for that, and I don't know many other people who would do that," Melissa Sandoval said.

The Sandovals do not know exactly what caused the tree to come down. It will be seven to ten days until Selvin has the staples removed from his head.