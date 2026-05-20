Off-duty Massachusetts firefighter hurt by falling tree limb praised for "courageous actions" warning others

An off-duty Massachusetts firefighter was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after a large tree limb snapped, falling to the ground below and landing on him. City officials say the man's actions prevented further injury as he warned other people in the area that the branch was coming down.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Eaton Road in Framingham.

The 39-year-old man was walking when the branch from a large oak tree came crashing down.

A spokesperson for the City of Framingham said the man works for the Waltham Fire Department, though he was off duty at the time.

They say his "courageous actions are especially notable." According to witnesses, the firefighter saw that the tree was falling and began to warn people who were nearby. There was an Amazon driver and Framingham Department of Public Works crew members in the neighborhood when the massive branch crashed down.

The off-duty firefighter was initially trapped, but was able to free himself before first responders arrived.

Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said that witnesses jumped in and provided first aid.

The Waltham Fire Department identified the injured man as Lt. Selvin Sandoval. He was taken to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston for treatment.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Lt. Sandoval and his family at this challenging time. We wish him a quick and full recovery. We are also very proud to learn that Lt. Sandoval took actions prior to the tree limb falling that protected others from being hurt," Waltham Fire Chief Andrew Mullin said in a statement. "I can assure you that the entire family of the Waltham Fire Department – our members and their families will do everything possible to support Lt. Sandoval and his family."

Video from the scene showed the limb also landed on the windshield of a DPW truck, smashing the glass.

No additional details are currently available.