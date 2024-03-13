Waltham father and daughter go globetrotting on "The Amazing Race"

WALTHAM - An inseparable Waltham father and daughter made it to the national spotlight on CBS's 36th Season of "The Amazing Race."

The dad and his one and only daughter share a special bond sealed in laughter and love. That's Chris Foster and Mary Cardona-Foster.

Their bond only grew stronger when Mary's mom Alba Cardona, passed away from cancer when Mary was just 10 years old.

"You know, I had this really awful thing happen and I'm still going to make the most of life," said Mary Cardona-Foster. "We realized life is so short and we're just all about experiencing all that life has to offer."

The 27-year-old and her dad Chris have been inseparable, living life and doing everything together in Waltham.

So, when the chance came up to go globetrotting together on "The Amazing Race," it was a no brainer.

"Mary's mother wanted Mary to thrive, so that's been my goal in life is to see this young lady thrive and here we are on 'The Amazing Race,' and we are as happy as anything," said Chris Foster.

From a Mexican rodeo in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, to Barbados-to swimming through waterfalls in the Dominican Republic, the dynamic duo joined 12 other pairs on the adventure of a lifetime.

The goal was to reach the finish line of each challenge, without coming in last. But they told the world it's more than just a race.

"We've probably been watching this show for about 20 years we used to watch it with her mom it was just a fantastic way to see the world from our own living room," said Chris Foster in the show's clips.

Sharing their adventure in the national spotlight was a surreal moment for their friends and family at a premiere party.

"I'm really proud because I feel like I don't know anyone who's done something as cool as this, so I think it's a great big accomplishment," said family friend Elle Stamper.

And since Mary and Chris can't divulge if they were the first team to cross the final finish line to win $1 million, we'll have to be satisfied knowing it was a priceless experience for the dad and daughter.

"You'll have to tune in to watch but I am already a winner with him as my dad," said Mary Cardona-Foster.

"Maybe we won the million, maybe we didn't but we're not going to tell you," said Chris Foster.

"The Amazing Race" airs on Wednesdays on CBS.

