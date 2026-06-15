Walpole procession honors community resource dog after "tragic accident" at police station

A procession through Walpole Monday morning honored Rebel the community resource dog, who died last week after what police said was a "tragic accident."

Community members lined the street as a police cruiser carrying Rebel's American-flag draped casket drove from Tufts veterinary hospital in Walpole to a pet funeral parlor in Middleboro. Children held signs and people brought their dogs outside to say a final goodbye to the golden retriever.

The procession for Rebel passed by the Walpole police station. CBS Boston

Rebel had spent eight years with the police department, serving as an emotional support dog who brought joy to children and comfort to people in traumatic situations. Last Tuesday she was struck and killed in the police station parking lot by an officer who was on their way to a call.

Walpole Police Chief Richard Kelleher told WBZ-TV it was a low-speed incident.

"There's no wrongdoing on anyone's part," he said. "It was just an accident and a very unfortunate one."

Rebel was the first community resource dog trained by Golden Opportunities for Independence, a Walpole-based organization that breeds and trains golden retrievers to become service dogs. Her handler was school resource officer Tom Hart, and the chief said Hart was by Rebel's side when "she crossed over the rainbow bridge."

"Rebel meant the world to us and the people of Walpole, but she was the whole world to SRO Hart and his family," Kelleher said. "We ask that you continue to keep the Hart family in your thoughts as they navigate through this incredibly difficult time."