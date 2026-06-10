Community resource dog dies in "tragic accident" at Massachusetts police station

A beloved community resource dog in Walpole, Massachusetts has died after a "tragic accident" Tuesday at the town's police station, the police chief said.

"Rebel" the golden retriever spent eight years with Walpole police as an emotional support dog who visited schools and responded to traumatic incidents.

"Her warm personality brought happiness to so many from kindergarten age kids to high school students and many others who had the pleasure of interacting with her at the countless events she attended during her life," Walpole Police Chief Richard Kelleher said in a statement.

Kelleher did not give any details about the accident. He thanked Tufts' veterinary hospital staff "for their tremendous care over the past 24 hours." WBZ-TV has reached out to police for more information.

Rebel was the first community resource dog trained by Walpole-based Golden Opportunities for Independence (GOFI). The organization breeds, raises and trains golden retrievers to become service dogs.

"Rebel paved the way. She proved that real dogs can solve real problems, and her legacy will live on in every single dog we train," GOFI said in a statement.

The dog's handler was school resource officer Tom Hart. Rebel had her own Facebook page that showed her friendly interactions in the community over the years.

"She meant the world to us and the people of Walpole, but she was the whole word to SRO Hart and his family," Kelleher said. "We ask that you keep them in your thoughts as they navigate through this incredibly difficult time."