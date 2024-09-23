Walpole's Francis William Bird Park restored for 100th anniversary

WALPOLE – An 89-acre park in Walpole is getting ready to celebrate its 100th birthday. To mark the occasion, Francis William Bird Park has been given a makeover for community members to enjoy.

"To have all of these improvements done just in time for that is really exciting," said Anne Smith-White, regional vice president of the Trustees of Reservations.

Renovations at Francis William Bird Park

The park now includes new pickleball courts, picnic areas, a state-of-the-art playground, and free toys for children and families to use. It's also been made more accessible for visitors bringing strollers or using a wheelchair.

"Bird Park has been tied to the Walpole community its entire history," Smith-White said.

The Trustees of Reservations now own and maintain the land, but the park was first created in 1925 by Charles Bird and his wife. It was made in memory of their son who died of pneumonia.

Bird & Son, Inc. in Walpole

The family's business, the Bird Corporation, dates all the way back to the 1700s. The company's plant was moved to East Walpole in 1817, and was run under the name Bird & Son, Inc.

When creating the park, the Bird's hope was that their employees could enjoy the open space. For generations now families have done just that.

"My grandfather worked for Bird & Son, and my grandparents lived on Wolcott Ave., just on the edge of the park," Michael White said.

He and his wife Susan are Walpole natives. They grew up riding their bikes along the trails in the park and raised their children in town who also enjoyed the land.

"We always wanted to find a way to give back to the community that meant so much to us," said White. "I mean Walpole shaped us."

Walpole park's centennial celebration

To do that the two have made a multi-year donation to make the latest improvements and continue to help restore the park.

"There were kids all over the place, playing with the toys and everything else. It's gratifying to see this being used," Michael White said.

While the activities may look a little different than they did a century ago, the enjoyment families get out of it remains the same.

"It's going to be 100 years old, and my grandfather was a foreman in the box shot, making corrugated boxes, working for Bird and Son," Michael White said. "He'd be so proud to know the park is still something special for the town."

The Trustees of Reservations is working with the town of Walpole on a centennial celebration that everyone can enjoy in 2025.