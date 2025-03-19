Man shot in Wakefield is defendant in murder trial, I-Team sources say

Man shot in Wakefield is on trial for murder, I-Team sources say

The sound of gunfire startled neighbors on quiet Lakeshore Drive in Wakefield Tuesday night, where two people were shot while in a car outside number 15.

"I just heard the gunshots, four of them one after another. I thought it was firecrackers," said neighbor Madeline Donnelly.

"I just heard five or six loud noises, so my husband and I immediately went outside and we searched around the house," said neighbor Lilli Denis. That's when police, she says, suddenly swarmed the street. "I saw police cruisers coming up to the street, their guns and rifles were drawn, and they went right into the house," she said.

Fatal 2021 shooting in Malden

According to WBZ-TV I-Team sources, one of the two victims shot is Isaiah Sautier, a co-defendant in a murder trial that was set to begin Wednesday. He's charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder in a fatal shooting that took place outside a Malden 7-Eleven in November 2021.

Isaiah's brother says he's now in critical condition. "I don't know anything that's why I came back to figure it out," he told WBZ-TV.

It's unclear if the murder trial was any kind of motive in the shooting.

Investigators were going door to door to speak with neighbors Wednesday and look for surveillance video. On Tuesday night, they were searching for suspects through the yards. "They were looking for people running around, suspects, so I was a little concerned about that," said Bob McLaughlin.

Two men were shot in a car on Lakeshore Drive in Wakefield. CBS Boston

Ironically the Lakeshore Drive property was the scene of another investigation back in 2019 when human remains were found in a shed behind the home before the current owners moved in.

The shooting has shaken the neighborhood. "All of a sudden I see flashing lights, and saw the cars and police and everything else," said Donnelly.

The identity or condition of the second shooting victim has not been released.