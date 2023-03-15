Lost boys rescued from Wachusett Mountain snow; 'This could have ended tragically'

PRINCETON - Two boys are lucky to be alive after getting lost in the snow on Wachusett Mountain, authorities say.

According to the Princeton Fire Department, the young skiers "decided to explore outside of ski area boundaries," but couldn't find their way back.

"Their phones were only at 9%," the fire department said. "They were approximately 2 miles from any civilization."

Fortunately, dispatchers were able to track them down in a very remote area using a cell phone signal. With help from ski resort staff, rescuers overcame "the elements, darkness and dangerous snow pack" to find the boys.

Wachusett Mountain reported getting as much as 26 inches of snow on Tuesday. A photo taken from the scene shows flakes were still flying at the time of the rescue.

"This could have ended tragically but these boys are very lucky and used their heads and shared body heat to survive," the fire department said.