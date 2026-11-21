Voter turnout in the 2026 elections in Massachusetts fell just short of breaking the record for midterms, according to Secretary of State William Galvin.

A total of 2,749,609 people voted this year in Massachusetts, roughly 3,000 fewer voters than 2018, when the record was set with 2,752,665 voters.

Voter turnout increased in 343 of 351 municipalities across the state, according to Galvin.

Lawrence, Springfield, Chelsea and Brockton all saw a significant voter turnout increase, with a rise of more than 25% in each city. Weston, Dover, Belmont and Hingham were all among towns that saw a minor decrease in turnout.

Across the state, 52.6% of registered voters participated in the election. The highest percentage of turnout in one place was in Tyringham, which saw 79.2% of registered voters cast a ballot, according to Galvin's office.

In terms of ways to vote, 54.8% of voters cast ballots in person on Election Day, while 32.5% voted by mail and 12.6% voted early. In comparison, during the 2022 midterm elections 55.2% voted in person, 37.3% voted by mail and 7.5% voted early.

Though total voter turnout increased in 2026 compared to 2022, Galvin cautioned against comparing the total voter turnout with the number of registered voters.

"Historically, voters needed to put in effort to register to vote, and those who made that effort were also likely to participate in elections," Galvin said in a statement. "Thanks to the success of our automatic voter registration system, we now have a record number of registered voters. Voter turnout may appear to decline as a percentage of voters, even as the number of voters participating remains steady."