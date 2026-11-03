Massachusetts 2026 election results for governor, Senate, ballot questions and more
Massachusetts voters went to the polls on Election Day to decide races for governor, the U.S. Senate and House and nine ballot questions. Polls closed at 8 p.m.
In the race for governor, incumbent Democrat Maura Healey faced a challenge for re-election against Republican Mike Minogue.
Ed Markey is seeking a third term in the U.S. Senate at the age of 80. After winning a high-profile Democratic primary against Rep. Seth Moulton in September, Markey went up against Republican John Deaton Tuesday.
Voters also had the lengthy task of reading through nine ballot questions this year, the most since 1994. The questions covered a wide range of topics from gun control to marijuana policy and taxpayer refunds.
Here are the latest results via CBS News and the Associated Press:
Massachusetts Governor
Massachusetts Lt. Governor
Massachusetts Senate
Massachusetts Ballot Questions
Ballot Question 1 - Public Records
Ballot Question 2 - CPCS collective bargaining
Ballot Question 3 - Eliminating political party primaries
Ballot Question 4 - Same-day voter registration
Ballot Question 5 - State revenue limit & rebate
Ballot Question 6 - Natural Resource Conservation Fund
Ballot Question 7 - Single family homes
Ballot Question 8 - Repeal 2016 marijuana law
Ballot Question 9 - Gun laws
Massachusetts House
District 1
District 2
District 3
District 4
District 5
District 6
District 7
District 8
District 9