Drake Maye song creators stunned by viral response to Patriots anthem

Two New England Patriots fans who went viral with a song they wrote in honor of star quarterback Drake Maye said they have been blown away to see hundreds of thousands of people sharing the music they wrote together ahead of the NFL playoffs.

Joshua Quimby and Avry Truex are two friends and professional musicians. Quimby is from Connecticut originally and now lives in Nashville, while Truex grew up in Massachusetts and still lives in the area.

Last week when Truex traveled to Nashville, the duo decided to film a lighthearted country song that included the lyrics "In Maye we believe. From 4-13 to 14-3, kings of the AFC. We believe."

Viral Drake Maye song

In the days that followed, the song has garnered nearly 1 million views between Instagram and TikTok.

"The Patriots fandom is a really unique group of folks because we have this quarterback that people are just enamored with, and a humorous sort of style that there's no one else in the league that's like that. So I got thinking, it'd be kind of funny, a song about Drake Maye," Truex said. "I had somewhere to be in like 30 minutes, and we were like, OK let's see what we can do."

"Put it this way. Our plan was to just get this out there. We were hoping best case scenario, maybe Drake Maye Lover on Instagram would see it," added Quimby, referencing the popular social media account that posts only in adoration of the Patriots quarterback.

Quimby and Truex said the response has been astounding from fans of the Patriots, who play the Los Angeles Chargers in the opening round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday night.

"None of the heart wrenching ballads I write go viral. It's the Drake Maye silly song. But it's kind of cool because it's a moment in time is what we've been saying," Truex said.

"It's been crazy for us both. It's kind of a silly thing because we're both professional musicians who put out music and that's what we do with our lives," Quimby added. "It's funny. Sometimes you wake up and smell the roses and it's the Drake Maye Patriots song that goes super viral today. It's like, what are you going to do about that?"

Patriots Super Bowl hopes

Maye has become a star in his second season, one of two frontrunners for the NFL MVP award along with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Truex joked that he owes an apology to Ann Michael Maye, wife of the Patriots quarterback who went viral herself on TikTok in recent weeks with her daily baking series during the holiday season dubbed "Bakemas."

"I want to put out a sorry real quick. She has been tagged over 1,000 times on Instagram and TikTok. We are so, so sorry Ann. We didn't want people to do this, but we can't help it now," he said with a laugh.

Quimby and Truex said they're hoping the song is a memorable moment in a Patriots Super Bowl run.

"We were just happy to be a part of a cultural moment with this fanbase that we're both a part of that we love so dearly. I feel like New England is such a strong, intense sports culture," Quimby said. "So to have a moment where we got to bring the fans together with the song we wrote, it felt so special."

"I was hoping for 10,000 views, that'd be cool. The fact that anybody has liked it. I think the ultimate goal is a Patriots Super Bowl," Truex added. "It's just a silly song at the end of the day. If it makes fans excited, that's cool. But at the end of the day, none of it matters if we don't win."