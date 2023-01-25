"We want her home": Dozens gather at vigil for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee

BOSTON – Neighbors in Brookfield came together Tuesday night hoping for the safe return of missing woman Brittany Tee, who hasn't been seen since she left her home two weeks ago.

Dozens of people huddled around a town gazebo during a candlelight vigil. Tee's mother, sister, Brookfield neighbors, and friends she worked with all pleaded for people to call police if they have any bit of information about her disappearance.

The 35-year-old was last seen walking out of her home the night of January 10.

"She's kind. She's loving. Full of life. Funny," Susan Tee, Brittany's mother, said.

Brittany Tee Massachusetts State Police

Loved ones said it is not like Tee to disappear without contacting anyone.

"She lives and breathes her nieces and nephews. She loves them and loves her family. This is not Brittany," added Dianne Lincoln said.

State police searched a large wooded area near Tee's Main Street address on Tuesday and dive teams looked in local bodies of water. There was no sign of Tee or any evidence connected to her.

"Nothing came out of that search and that's positive. Still in our minds, we're positive. We want her home," Lincoln said.

In such a dark time, the Tee family said they still feel gratitude for investigators and the community.

"Just beyond grateful. We just want her home safe and we're not going to give up. We want her to know we're working day and night to try and get her home," Susan Tee said.

There's no plan to resume the water search on Wednesday. Investigators have said Brittany's family and her boyfriend have been cooperative and this remains a missing person investigation.