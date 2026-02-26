View Boston to close restaurant, bar atop Prudential Tower less than 3 years after opening

Changes are coming to View Boston. The attraction offering sweeping views of the city atop the Prudential Tower is closing its restaurant and bar less than three years after it opened.

The Beacon Bistro on the 50th floor and the Stratus rooftop bar on the 51st floor will close this spring.

Layoffs at View Boston restaurants

The layoffs will affect 41 full-time workers and 38 part-time employees. Legends Global, which operates the dining options, said in a WARN letter to state regulators that the job cuts are due to "business need and restructuring."

"In response to growing interest in private events, we are evolving the Observatory experience at View Boston and the restaurants within the Observatory will close on April 21, 2026, to accommodate expanded event space and new offerings," a company spokesperson said in a statement. "We thank all guests who dined with us over the years and our team members who consistently deliver outstanding service."

Visiting View Boston

View Boston opened in June of 2023, replacing the Skywalk Observatory and Top of the Hub white-tablecloth restaurant that shut down in 2020 after 54 years.

The new observatory experience features a wrap-around open-air roof deck, as well as indoor exhibits that highlight Boston history and landmarks.

The Stratus bar advertised "stunning panoramic views," while The Beacon Bistro billed itself as an "elevated dining experience above the city." View Boston still offers ticket packages that included drinks at the bar or food at the bistro.