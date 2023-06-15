View Boston at the top of the Prudential Tower opens to the public

BOSTON - "View Boston," the city's newest attraction, opens to the public Thursday.

The three-floor observatory atop the Prudential Tower replaced the "Top of The Hub" restaurant and Skywalk Observatory, which closed three years ago.

View Boston features an open-air roof deck known as "The Cloud Terrace" that wraps around the 51st floor of the building, offering 360-degree views.

The deck of "The Cloud Terrace" on the 51st floor of the Prudential Tower in Boston. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Also on the 51st floor is an indoor/outdoor lounge called "Stratus," which will offer cocktails and small plates.

Above The Cloud Terrace is "The View," which is indoors and offers panoramic views of the city. An elevated platform called The Lookout will have even better views. There's also an option to look at the neighborhoods below through "Virtual Viewers."

The Prudential sign is new, with individual, illuminated letters replacing what had been single signs. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The 50th floor, called "The City," is more exhibit based, with interactive viewing of attractions and landmarks. It also has The Beacon, a bistro restaurant.

View Boston is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Stratus is open 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. and The Beacon restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $34.99 for general admission, which gives access to all three levels of the observatory. Other packages priced at $44.99 and $54.99 let visitors skip the lines and include credits to use in stores or restaurants.