77-year-old Vietnam War veteran from Everett scammed out of $20,000

EVERETT - A 77-year-old Vietnam War veteran from Everett is speaking out after being scammed out of $20,000.

"I want people to really think about this because it's no fun. Having no money to rely on is even worse. I feel like a man living on the street begging for money," Chris Fagone said. He said the scam cost him almost all of his savings.

Fake email from Amazon

"On the morning of September 12 Mr. Fagone received an email from what he believed to be Amazon saying he owed several different amounts to several different states," the prosecutor said. Investigators say he then received a phone call from someone pretending to be a man named Marshall Cooper who said that Fagone owed $27,000 that needed to be paid right away.

The man on the phone gave specific instructions for Fagone to keep his phone on as he went to his bank to withdraw the cash which he did. He was then instructed to hand the money over to Huang who met him at his house.

"I handed him an envelope and bag. I just felt like this isn't right, but too late," Fagone said.

Turns out after giving him the money the first time, he received a second call from the same person saying he needed to give an additional $32,000 to erase the charges. But this time Fagone knew he was being scammed and called the police.

Police and Fagone set up a sting operation to catch the thief.

"So an officer and myself went down to the bank. The officer went in before and talked to the manager and she understood what the deal was. I didn't draw any money out this time because the officer at Everett Police Department set all this up and I am so grateful for it," Fagone said.

New York man arrested for Everett scam

At the second exchange after handing over the money, Hongfei Huang of New York was arrested.

"It feels great and I hope he goes to jail. Makes me feel like I won and they lost," Fagone said.

Now Fagone, a Purple Heart veteran, has an important message to share to others who may also fall victim to scammers.

"If you get an email or phone call from anybody saying whatever don't do anything, call the police," Fagone said.

Huang was in court on Monday and is facing multiple charges including larceny and attempted larceny from a 60 and over disabled person. He is being held on $10,000 cash bail and is due back in court on October 7 for a pretrial hearing. Fagone still has not recovered the $20,000.