Video shows Milford teen detained by ICE, parents now being monitored

With ankle monitors on, Itamar and Lenice, the parents of a Milford teen detained last week, left an ICE facility program in Framingham, Massachusetts Tuesday afternoon thankful to be released. "They are grateful to be walking out, to not be detained. Their kid is going to need some psychological support after what he has gone through," they said through an interpreter.

The couple says on Friday, their 16-year-old son Gustavo Oliveira was taken into custody by ICE after he got a sandwich at a bakery shop in Milford. The dramatic incident was captured on video. "It's really uncomfortable to see your child have to go through this but thank God we are beyond it for today," Gustavo's mother said.

ICE drove teen home

The family says their son, who attends Milford High School, was later released by ICE and very shaken up over the incident.

ICE released a statement saying in part, "At the time of the detainment, ICE had no knowledge of the individual's age. Upon determining that the illegal alien is a juvenile, ICE called his parents to come pick him up. His parents refused to come get him, so ICE drove him home."

On Tuesday, his parents were detained but later released and surrounded by supporters. "Seeing how immigrants have been treated so unfairly. There is a lot of violence, and we are here to support them and fight against this administration policies," volunteer supporter Peggy Johnson said.

Attorney Jill Seeber said the family came to the U.S. as asylum seekers four years ago hoping for a better life. Their asylum claim was denied in court back in June, so now the family is going through the immigration appeals process.

"Unfortunately, they do now have to wear a very uncomfortable ankle monitor and report back in two weeks," Seeber said. "It's a lot for this family, that it feels like it just does not end."