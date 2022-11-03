Watch CBS News
What is better for your brain: video games or crossword puzzles?

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON -- Researchers are trying to figure out which activity is better for your brain: video games or a good old-fashioned crossword puzzle?

Keep in mind this was a small study, so we shouldn't read too much into the results.  But researchers at Columbia University and Duke University followed 107 older adults with mild memory problems. 

They found that those who were assigned to do crossword puzzles on the web for a year and a half showed a slight improvement in cognitive tests and less brain shrinkage compared to those who engaged in video games designed to stimulate the mind.

Larger studies are needed to confirm these results. 

November 3, 2022

