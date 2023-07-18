WATCH: Dog protests leaving Harpoon Brewery
WINDSOR, Vt. - In a video that went viral, a golden retriever flatly refused to leave Harpoon Brewery in Vermont.
In the video, the dog lies on his back. His owner gives him a minute, then tugs on the leash and finally picks him up and carries him to the car.
@patrick.ryan22
This pup didnt want his day at the brewery to end #goldenretriever #harpoonbrewery #vermont #fyp♬ original sound - Patrick Ryan
