WATCH: Dog protests leaving Harpoon Brewery

By WBZ-News Staff

Dog refuses to leave Harpoon Brewery in Vermont
WINDSOR, Vt. - In a video that went viral, a golden retriever flatly refused to leave Harpoon Brewery in Vermont.

In the video, the dog lies on his back. His owner gives him a minute, then tugs on the leash and finally picks him up and carries him to the car.

This pup didnt want his day at the brewery to end #goldenretriever #harpoonbrewery #vermont #fyp

WBZ-News Staff
First published on July 18, 2023 / 6:53 PM

First published on July 18, 2023 / 6:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

