Video shows Coast Guard rescue man from water off Cape Cod

The Coast Guard rescued a man from the water off the coast of Falmouth on Cape Cod Monday afternoon. Video from Falmouth police shows the moment the victim was hoisted into a Coast Guard helicopter.

At about 3:30 p.m., a Steamship Ferry reported seeing a person in the water near Juniper Point-Woods Hole and attempted to assist them by throwing life rings into the water.

Sea conditions and visibility were poor at the time due to a nor'easter that brought windswept rain to the Massachusetts coastline.

A person was rescued by a Coast Guard crew off the coast of Falmouth on Cape Cod. Falmouth Police

The Coast Guard, Falmouth Fire, and Environmental Police were sent to the area to begin a search.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew located the man in the area off Nobska Point at about 4:25 p.m. A Coast Guard rescue swimmer was deployed, and the man was hoisted into the helicopter.

The helicopter took the man to Joint Base Cape Cod. He was then transported by EMS to Falmouth Hospital for exposure, but he was not seriously hurt.

It is unclear how the man got into the water. Falmouth police are investigating the incident.