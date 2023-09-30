Victor Rivera arrested after 2 people found dead in parking lot in Nashua, New Hampshire
NASHUA, N.H. - A Nashua man was arrested after two people were found dead in a parking lot late Friday night in Nashua, New Hampshire.
Police said they responded to a report of gunshots at a parking lot on Maple Street. They found a man and woman dead from gunshot wounds there and ruled the deaths suspicious. Autopsies were done Saturday morning.
Victor Rivera was arrested Saturday morning and is set to be arraigned on Monday. Attorney General John Formella said he knowingly caused the deaths of the two victims by shooting them.
The victims' identities have not been released, pending completion of the autopsies and notification of family.
