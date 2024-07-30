Vermont's Northeast Kingdom "hit very hard" by destructive flooding; Photos show severe damage

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. - Parts of northern Vermont were hit with devastating flash floods Monday night for the second time this month, causing extensive damage to roads, bridges and railroads in the area.

"The Northeast Kingdom got hit very hard during last night's storm," the Vermont Agency of Transportation posted to Facebook. "The heavy rain and flooding struck without warning, and the damage is severe."

The agency said roads and bridges that were wrecked by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl earlier in July had just reopened, "and now those same communities are once again dealing with devastating damage." The Northeast Kingdom covers more than 2,000 square miles and is bordered by northern New Hampshire and Canada.

There was no immediate words on injuries from the latest round of flooding. Two people were killed when their vehicles were swept away by floodwaters from Beryl.

"There was no road ... just a river"

More than 8 inches of rain fell in some areas, beginning late Monday. Flash flood warnings were issued through Tuesday afternoon, and more storms are expected Wednesday.

In Lyndonville, about 40 miles north of Montpelier, Deryck Clyburn said a neighbor who lives along a brook pounded on his door before dawn.

"I went down the road to her house, and there was no road. There was just a river," he said.

A number of vehicles were trapped by crumbled roads, mud and fallen trees and other debris in Lyndonville.

"There are huge craters"

Most of the rain fell in that area and in St. Johnsbury, about 10 miles south. Police issued a "shelter in place" advisory Tuesday morning for St. Johnsbury, a town of about 6,000 people. At least 5 inches of rain fell farther north in area of Morgan, which is near the Canada border.

"We sent swift water rescue teams to the area overnight, and those teams conducted approximately two dozen rescues," Mark Bosma, a spokesperson for the Vermont Emergency Management agency, said in an email.

Vanessa Allen, of St. Johnsbury, said she knew there was a possibility of rain, but wasn't counting on the excessive amount.

"This is devastating and was completely unexpected," she said. "I had no idea this was coming."

Her home was situated between two road washouts, leaving her unable to leave. The roads were pockmarked and covered in debris. Nearby, she said, a house was off its foundation and blocking a road.

"It looks apocalyptic. There are huge craters. ... And the water is still rushing down the road now," she said at midday. "It's just all unbelievable how bad the roads are. We're trapped. We can't go anywhere."

As of Tuesday afternoon, several roads in northeast Vermont were listed as closed due to high water, washouts and flood damage.

"Respect all road detours and closures and never walk or drive through floodwaters," Gov. Phil Scott posted online.

Vermont has experienced four flooding events in the last year, and the combination of climate change and the state's mountainous geography are big pieces of why, said Peter Banacos, science and operations officer with the weather service. Greater rainfall and greater moisture availability have made the state and its steep terrain more susceptible to flooding, he said.

The state's soil has also been more frequently saturated, and that increases the possibility of flooding, Bancos said.

"As we see more frequent rainfall events, oftentimes when they come in rapid succession, we have soil conditions that are more moist or saturated as the next rainstorm comes along," he said.