Vandals damage graves, war memorial in Malden cemetery

By Brandon Truitt

MALDEN - Police in Malden are looking for the people responsible for vandalizing a cemetery. 

More than a dozen headstones were knocked over along with part of the Veteran's Memorial, according to Chris Rosa, the Superintendent of Cemeteries in Malden. 

The Veteran's Memorial at the Forest Dale Cemetery honors Malden servicemen who died in the Korean and Vietnam wars. 

Rosa said the statues were installed in May 2021. 

The cemetery closed for a few hours on Thursday and restoration crews fixed the damage. Police are using video from nearby surveillance cameras in their investigation. 

Neighbors like Michael Krupka said he had lived in the area for nearly 20 years and didn't recall this happening before. 

"I don't understand why someone would come to the cemetery and just knock down the stones," said Krupka. "It just doesn't make sense. It is very quiet." 

No suspects have been named.  

