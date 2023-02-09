A Valentine's Day gift guide for the man in your life

BOSTON - You have your typical Valentine's Day gifts, the flowers and chocolates, but shopping for the man in your life can be more difficult. A new men's boutique in South Boston can be a great place to start.

When you step foot into The Point Clothing Lounge, it feels much like a man cave. That's exactly what owner, Brendan Carter, was going for.

"I wanted a one-stop shop for everything men - men's clothing, accessories, sneakers, skincare," Carter told WBZ-TV.

It makes The Point a great spot to shop for your valentine, whether you're ready to splurge or are on a budget.

"These socks right here range anywhere from $8 to $12," Carter said. "We have about, I want to say 15 styles in the store."

The South Boston shop has an array of button downs, jackets and their bestselling candle. They also have a wall full of shoes to choose from - making for a perfect gift.

If you want to get a bit competitive, what guy doesn't like golf? Give the gift of experience with an outing to Puttshack in Boston's Seaport. The tech-infused mini golf spot offers fun for two.

Or jump into the pickle ball craze at PKL in South Boston.

"It's kind of a like full-sized ping pong," said PKL owner Brian Weller. "Good food and drinks. But you're also doing something new, fun and a little competitive."

They also offer cornhole and shuffleboard - great options for those who aren't a big fan of drinking.

If you want to slow it down, opt for a more relaxing gift. Dream Spa Medical in Brookline and Canton offer Diamond Glow Facials - a unique gift for the guy in your life. It's a bit of a splurge, about $250 per session, but let's face it. Men need self-care too. The nurses also offer "bro-tox," but don't let the machines and needles scare you.

"It wasn't as painful or as scary," Quenton Brown said.

"We all don't get much time to relax these days, so treat yourself," explained Leah Mofford, the owner of Dream Spa Medical.