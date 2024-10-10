Looking to plan a trip? Travel expert says follow the money.

BOSTON - With the end of peak summer travel season, many people are looking ahead to booking their holiday travel or next vacation.

CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg says don't wait any longer if you need to buy that airplane ticket for Thanksgiving. "Every day you procrastinate about flying for Thanksgiving, airfares will go up about 4%," said Greenberg.

The airlines are seeing lower levels of bookings right now. That in turn makes them offer those available seats at better prices. Greenberg says if you have unused vacation time, it might be a good time to get away.

Why are airfares down after record travel this summer? "It's an election year. And every four years, people tend not to fly that much in that period of time for uncertainty reasons. It's not a red issue or a blue issue. It's an election issue. And the second reason why people aren't flying that much, they got their credit card bills from all the traveling they did the first nine months of this year at 26% interest," said Greenberg.

Check currency conversion rates

If you are looking to get away, Greenberg says follow the money. He says to look at currency conversion rates and find out where the U.S. dollar is strongest against the local currency.

For 2025, your money could go further in Argentina, South Africa, Turkey, and Japan.

Popular destinations in offseason

Greenberg says if currency chasing is not for you, just think about going to popular destinations in the offseason.

"Going to the Caribbean in the summer, the temperatures are only 10 degrees warmer. Fewer lines, better service. That's just one example. But you know what? A number of cruise lines now are getting smart. And they're doing cruise itineraries in the Mediterranean starting in December. So, you're not going there for a suntan. You're going there for a cultural immersion. So actually, you can go from Barcelona to Malaga in December right before Christmas and have a great time. The ship isn't crowded. Everybody's happy to see you," said Greenberg.

If you're thinking of taking a cruise vacation, Greenberg says look no further than the port of Boston. It could save you money and hassles. "You're not worried about lost baggage or expensive airfares. You can drive, park, get back in the car when you come home," said Greenberg.

For those looking to stay in the United States, Greenberg says state parks are becoming very popular versus the national parks where reservations and space are becoming tough to find.