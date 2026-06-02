Multiple teachers diagnosed with breast cancer at Uxbridge, Massachusetts high school, prompting investigation

An investigation is underway to determine if any "environmental factors" at Uxbridge High School in Massachusetts may be responsible for multiple teachers there being diagnosed with breast cancer or precancerous conditions in recent years, the superintendent said.

Superintendent David Ljungberg shared the "sobering news" with school families and staff on Monday.

"It is, of course, possible that these multiple cases are not connected to one another, but out of abundance of caution, we are looking into any environmental factors at the school that may be a factor in their diagnoses," Ljungberg wrote.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Public Health told WBZ-TV it is looking into the situation. Ljungberg said DPH will be at the school on Thursday for a series of air quality tests. Classes and other school activities will proceed as normal during the testing.

"Massachusetts DPH officials have indicated that there is no evidence of immediate danger in the building and no reason to limit access to or use of the facility at this time," Ljungberg said.

He added that a "comprehensive assessment" of the high school, which was built in 2012, is being done, along with research into past uses of the property site. Testing has ruled out the water supply as a possible risk factor, Ljungberg said.

Uxbridge High School CBS Boston

"It is important to note that DPH officials have cautioned that in workplace investigations, finding an environmental 'smoking gun' is rare," he said. "However, even if a direct causal link is not established, the administration is utilizing this process to rigorously test the building and guarantee that it meets all safety standards moving forward."

According to an online fundraiser, one of the teachers is a 29-year-old with triple-negative breast cancer, which is a more aggressive form of the disease that is harder to treat.

Ljungberg said the school district is asking the women for health data to see if their cases may be connected, and said, "we wish for them a full and speedy recovery." He said school officials will share any developments with the community, and encouraged people "not to engage in speculation or draw conclusions that are not supported by the facts."