Nuclear-powered submarine USS Massachusetts to be commissioned in Boston

The USS Massachusetts, the Navy's newest nuclear-powered attack submarine, will be commissioned in Boston on Saturday morning during a ceremony at the Conley Terminal.

According to the USS Massachusetts Commissioning Committee, this is the first-ever modern submarine to visit Boston. It's the fifth Navy vessel to be named after the state.

The USS Massachusetts is part of the Virginia Class of submarines, which are propelled by a nuclear reactor and carry Tomahawk missiles. The submarines can accommodate a crew of 145.

The USS Massachusetts in Boston Harbor Matthew Cooney

The Navy says they are "designed to seek and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships," carry out intelligence and surveillance missions and engage in mine warfare, among other duties.

"When it joins the fleet, Massachusetts will bring significant warfighting capability to the fleet, underscoring the Nation's asymmetrical advantage at sea," the Navy said. "Virginia-class fast-attack submarines have enhanced stealth, sophisticated surveillance capabilities and special warfare enhancements that enable them to meet the Navy's multi-mission requirements."

The submarine was christened in 2023 in Virginia by its sponsor Sheryl Sandberg, the "Lean In" founder who was formerly the chief operating officer of Facebook.

In celebration of the commissioning, the USS Constitution will go underway from the Charlestown Navy Yard at 8:45 a.m. A 17-gun salute from Old Ironsides is planned as it passes the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Boston. The ship will be visible to the public from the Boston Harborwalk, Black Falcon Cruise Terminal and the Navy Yard.