Navy's newest ship commissioned beside USS Constitution

CHARLESTOWN - An elaborate ceremony marked the commissioning of the USS Nantucket in Charlestown on Saturday.

The ship is now certified to join the naval fleet and serve in active duty. She sat beside the USS Constitution - the oldest commissioned naval warship on the water - while Governor Maura Healey delivered the ceremony's principal address.

"We wish the USS Nantucket, and all who serve on her, safety and success as you undertake this historic commission," Healey said, reflecting on Nantucket's rich history of innovation on the waters pre- and post-colonialism.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu also welcomed the ship. "While we know the Charlestown Navy Ship Yard isn't your final stop, it's a source of great pride for this city and the people of Boston to be granted the privilege of sending you off to your homeport."

Nantucket is the 14th Freedom-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) commissioned in the United States Navy and the third to bear this namesake. It was built by the Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wisconsin. It was christened in 2021 and delivered to the U.S. Navy in July.

The ship's sponsor, The Honorable Polly Spencer, wife of the 76th Secretary of the Navy, joined by her daughters, Sarah Minella and Amy Ambrecht, gave the order to "Man our ship and bring her to life!"

Nantucket's commanding officer is Commander Kari Yakubisin. "Our mission on Nantucket is the same as the Constitution was in 1812. While technology has changed over the last 200 years, the mission of the United States Navy remains the same: keep the sea lanes open for commerce, deter piracy and promote peace around the world. I am proud of this crew and the hard work they put in for the last seven months," she said.

The USS Nantucket will be homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Florida.